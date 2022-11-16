Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

New data shows 11 major U.S. metro areas, including Chicago, saw rents decline in October. The largest drops came in Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Baltimore. Chicago rents fell 1.1%. Redfin says demand for rentals is slowing because economic uncertainty is prompting many renters to stay put.

Also, Illinois’ overall ranking for hospital safety is down. New ratings from the nonprofit Leapfrog Group show more than 26% of Illinois hospitals earned “A” grades for safety.. Listen for more below: