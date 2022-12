Pay Raise, Just Ahead Green Road Sign with Copy Room Over The Dramatic Clouds and Sky.

Ryan Burrow has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

As Southwest Airlines works to sort out thousands of flight cancellations, The Chicago Department of Aviation says it’s dispatching additional personnel from O’Hare to Midway to provide additional service support.

Also, the Illinois minimum wage is set to increase another dollar to 13-dollars an hour January first.