Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Illinois is trying to get the Asian carp renamed as part of a marketing campaign that’ll help land the fish in restaurants and on dinner tables. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will apply to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the year to have the name change formally approved. IDNR is expected to unveil the new fish name later this week.

Also, a developer has plans to build more than 2,200 apartments and a hotel on sites located between Fulton Market District and the proposed new Bally’s casino in Chicago. Listen for more below: