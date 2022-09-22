Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A new report says Illinois gambling revenue has hit a new high. The report from the Illinois Commission on Government Forecasting & Accountability says state gambling revenue hit nearly $1.9 billion as of June 30. That’s an increase of nearly 39% over 2021 and nearly $500 million higher than pre-pandemic 2019. Crain’s reports the bulk of the increase has come from video gambling and sports betting.

