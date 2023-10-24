Dave Schwan has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

There are a lot of third quarter earnings reports out today and lot of them exceed expectations. Among them is agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland with offices in Chicago and Decatur. On a per-share basis ADM had a profit of a $1.52 and a third quarter net income of $821 million. Glenview-based Illinois Tool Works also beat expectations with a per-share net income of $2.55 posting third quarter revenue at just over $4 billion.

Also, the U.S. Labor Bureau says the price of Halloween candy is up 13% over last year.