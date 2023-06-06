Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Illinois is among nine other states suing cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. The lawsuit accuses Coinbase of illegally selling unregistered investments to more than 140,000 Illinois clients. Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias says the failure by Coinbase to register digital assets on a blockchain, called staking offerings, opened up clients to unneeded risk. The suit claims those clients were also unable to fully value the worth of their investment. The U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission filed a similar lawsuit.

