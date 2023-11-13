Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Howard Brown Health workers in Chicago will walk out of multiple clinics and strike Tuesday and Wednesday as they fight for a new contract. 96% of workers voted in favor of the strike. They say their union was forced to strike after Howard Brown unilaterally shortened patient visit times in order to increase traffic through clinics. The union says that nearly doubled the daily patient loads of many providers. Workers have demanded an increase in hourly wages to $21, adjusted overtime pay, stronger protections from layoffs, affordable health insurance and more decision-making power for workers.

Also, Nurses at Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet will go on strike again next week.