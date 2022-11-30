Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The cannabis company Verano Holdings has signed a 12-year lease in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood for its headquarters. Crain’s says the company will occupy 25,000 square feet of space in the office portion of Three Old town Park at 224 W. Hill between Wells and Orleans.

Crain’s also reports Howard Brown Health is considering layoffs as it deals with a drop in pharmacy revenue and federal COVID-19 relief funding. Listen for more below: