Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Illinois tourism is recovering nicely following the pandemic. Hotels across the state brought in a record amount of tax revenue during the last 12 months. They collected nearly $308 million in hotel tax revenue during fiscal 2023 which ended June 30. That’s about 36% higher than the previous year. The figure topped the previous record high of $296 million the state pulled in from hotels during its 2019 fiscal year.

Also, marijuana sales are up in Illinois after several months of flat performance. Listen for more below: