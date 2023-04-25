Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Fans of Home Run Inn pizza can now buy just the crust. The company’s newest product is called Nothing But Crust. The idea is to let customers build their own pizzas with Home Run Inn crust as the foundation. A two-pack of Nothing But Crust costs about $10 at Jewel. The product’s available in the frozen section. Home Run Inn is headquartered in Woodridge.

Also, a developer has outlined plans for turning Baxter International’s Deerfield campus into an industrial park. Listen for more below: