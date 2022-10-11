Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Hollywood Casino plans to move its casino out of downtown Aurora. It wants to build a new site closer to the I-88 interchange with Farnsworth Avenue, near the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall. The new development would include a Barstool Sportsbook, 200 hotel rooms, a full-service spa, bars, and restaurants. The project is estimated to cost $360 million.

Also, A reincarnation of Toys R Us is happening at the Chicago Macy’s on State Street. Listen for more below: