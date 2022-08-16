Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

There are some high-profile comings and goings to report on North Michigan Avenue. Swiss crystal and jewelry maker Swarovski has announced it’s returning to the Magnificent Mile. Meanwhile, jewelry retailer Cartier is closing its store on Michigan Avenue and will move to Oak and Rush.

Also, Grill company Weber will cut its workforce by at least 10%, according to a new restructuring plan reportedly in the works. Listen for more below: