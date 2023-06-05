This is Heinz Ketchup on display in a Costco Warehouse on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Kraft Heinz Company has launched a new global ad campaign that features the Heinz ketchup brand prominently. Ad Age says it’s the first time in the company’s 150-year history where the brand is featured in a unified global campaign. The ads show people with irrational love for Heinz. One commercial shows a woman taking mini ketchup bottles from a hotel room service cart and people with tattoos of Heinz Ketchup bottles. The new campaign will run on various mediums including TV, online video, social and at the movies.

