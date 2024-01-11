Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The head of Chicago’s tourism arm, Choose Chicago, is stepping down. Lynn Osmond is resigning at the end of this month, saying she wants to focus her time and energy on a family health matter. Osmond is stepping down ahead of several big events for Chicago this year, including the Democratic National Convention. As she departs, Osmond says the city’s tourism and hospitality industry is on a positive path and in a strong position to continue post-pandemic growth. Rich Gamble will act as interim Choose Chicago CEO.

Also, United Airlines says it expects “significant cancellations” today involving its grounded fleet of 737 Max 9 jets. Listen for more below: