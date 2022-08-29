Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago-based Home Partners of America is halting home purchases in 38 cities, the latest real estate company to pull back as housing markets overheat. The company’s pausing purchases in Boise, Fresno, Memphis and 25 other areas starting Sept. 1 and will add 10 more locations on Oct. 1. Home Partners of America says it hopes to resume purchasing homes in those markets in the future.

Also, Abbott Nutrition is restarting production of SIMILAC baby formula at its plant in Sturgis, Michigan.