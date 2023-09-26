Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago’s Grubhub will launch a $1 million grant program for local organizations who provide access to food and meal services. The goal of the grant program is to help combat food deserts in neighborhoods where there are no grocery stores. Grubhub is partnering with the Greater Chicago Food Depository and the Chicago nonprofit organization Nourishing Hope to provide financial assistance to eligible organizations. Online applications will be accepted starting in early October. Each recipient could be awarded up to $10,000.

Also, Dom’s Kitchen & Market, the upscale grocery store from Mariano’s founder Bob Mariano, will open a new location in Chicago’s River North. Listen for more below: