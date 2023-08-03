A Grubhub delivery worker waits outside of a restaurant that uses app deliveries on July 07, (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Grubhub has announced a $300,000 partnership with a west side incubator that helps restaurant and food service startups. As part of the deal, Grubhub will also sponsor a pitch competition with The Hatchery Chicago and the winner will get free access to the company’s private kitchen there. Restaurant entrepreneurs will also be provided with educational material and support for things like payroll and repairs. Grubhub says it’s committed to giving back to Chicago, its home market.

Also, the company behind the immersive Vincent van Gogh exhibit in Chicago has filed for bankruptcy protection. Listen for more below: