Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Goose Island Beer is moving its brewpub from Clybourn Avenue to the new Salt Shed entertainment venue at the site of the former Morton Salt complex on Elston Avenue. Crain’s says the new Goose Island space will open by the end of next year.

Also, Chicago candy giant Mars will use its charity arm to provide funding of dental care for underserved children in Asia.