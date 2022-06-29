Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Google is reportedly in talks to buy the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago. CoStar reports the company has plans to expand its Chicago offices into a portion of the Thompson Center after renovations are completed. Chicago developer Prime Group bought the building from the state, which agreed to buy back space in the building for state offices for 1,300 employees.

Just a month ago, Chicago fintech Amount raised $40 million in new equity. Now, it’s laying off about 18% of its staff. Listen for more below: