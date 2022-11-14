Dave Schwan has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Good news and bad news about prices. First, the average price for gas in Chicago fell over 18 cents a gallon in the last week. GasBuddy’s survey showed the average price of 4.37 a gallon. The bad news – airfare and hotel prices for the holidays are up from last year.

Also, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is in and around Chicago to start National Apprenticeship Week in conjunction with the Aon Corporation. Listen for more below: