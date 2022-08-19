Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

It’s going to cost more to complete a new global terminal at O’Hare Airport. The City of Chicago estimates the construction and related projects will cost $7.1 billion, up from $6.1 billion when the project was first announced. Crain’s reports the total cost of the larger O’Hare improvements, maintenance and related projects will come in at $12.1 billion up from the initial estimate of $8.5 billion.

Also, Rivian Automotive has canceled the least-expensive version of its electric pickup truck, effectively raising the price of its entry-level model. Listen for more below: