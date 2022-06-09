Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

General Mills will reportedly open a 1.3 million square foot warehouse and distribution center in Belvidere, IL. The mayor there says the distribution center will be one of the largest developments in the city’s history.

Also, a binding offer for the Boots portion of Walgreens Boots Alliance and Abbott Laboratories was reportedly aware of allegations about safety issues at its Michigan baby formula plant months before previously reported. Listen for more below: