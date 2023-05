Image of the busy Lake Shore Drive in Chicago downtown during twilight blue hour. (Rudy Balasko / Getty Images)

Dave Schwan has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

37 million people are expected to be driving this Memorial Day Weekend. If you’re one of them, you’ll be pleased to know gas prices on average are a dollar lower than Memorial Day last year. AAA reports the national average for regular is $3.57 a gallon. It was $4.60 a gallon last year.

Also, Walgreens is getting ready to lay off over 500 employees. Listen for more below: