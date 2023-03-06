Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

It’s here. Garrett Popcorn’s newest flavor, Frango Chocolate Mint CaramelCrisp Mix. The company’s rolling out the new popcorn for St. Patrick’s Day and sales begin March 10. The new mix will be sold online and at Garrett shops at 625 N. Michigan and at Woodfield Shopping Center in Schaumburg. The popcorn is tossed in both milk and white chocolate and blended with Frango Mint oil. Those chocolate kernels are mixed with Garret’s CaramelCrisp. Frango Chocolate Mint CaramelCrisp Mix will be available at Garrett through mid-May.

Also, a tentative contract between Caterpillar and the United Auto Workers union will stop the company from closing plants.