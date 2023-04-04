Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Upscale convenience chain Foxtrot has named Liz Williams as its new CEO. Founder Mike LaVitola has been moved to the chairman role. The move comes a year after Williams joined Foxtrot as president and chief financial officer. She’s a former executive at Taco Bell. Foxtrot is planning for a big expansion by the end of 2024, aiming for 100 locations. It currently has 26 locations, most are in Chicago. Other markets include Washington, DC, Maryland, Virginia, Dallas and Austin.

Also, a popular chicken spot is reopening in Chicago with plans to expand. Listen for more below: