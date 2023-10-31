Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant on the city’s Southeast Side is up and running again. Workers returned to their jobs after Ford reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers. The employees had been on strike for nearly a month. The deal includes pay raises and other benefits, as well as a commitment to invest $400 million in the Chicago Assembly Plant.

Also, home prices in Chicago increased for the fourth month in a row in August. Listen for more below: