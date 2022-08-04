Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Flight operations are finally improving at O’Hare Airport following a pandemic drop off. Data from the Federal Aviation Administration shows flight operations increased 22% in the first six months of this year to 348,604 arrivals and departures. O’Hare is now back to second place on the busiest U.S. airports list behind Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson.

Also, beauty store chain Ulta Beauty will launch a $20 million fund to invest in emerging technology startups. Listen for more below: