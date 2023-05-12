Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Fitch Ratings says Illinois’ budget outlook remains good and within earlier forecasts despite a drop in revenue last month. The Civic Federation watchdog group has also given the thumbs up to the state’s 2024 spending plan. That budget projects a $165 million surplus next year. The federation is concerned about non-pension spending. Fitch says despite tax revenue declines, the state is on track to comfortably exceed its adopted budget revenue forecast.

Also, a Chicago area marijuana retailer is expanding with the purchase of a cultivation operation near downstate Carbondale. Listen for more below: