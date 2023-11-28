Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Champaign-based First Busey bank is expanding its presence in the Chicago suburbs. First Busey is buying Merchants & Manufacturers Bank, with five locations in Joliet, Channahon and Oakbrook Terrace. Crain’s reports the purchase will increase First Busey’s deposit share in DuPage and Will counties and strengthen its commercial banking and wealth management divisions. First Busey entered the Chicago market back in 2017.

Also, Chicago home prices were up 6% in September compared to last year but the region fell out of the top spot on the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index. Listen for more below: