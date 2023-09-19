A view of the Marshall Field’s Building on State Street during the holidays. Photo by Michael Piff / WGN Radio

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Candy maker Ferrero today opens its first North American research and development lab and innovation center in the Marshall Field’s building in downtown Chicago. A grand opening was scheduled for today at 24 E. Washington. Ferrero’s food scientists will research and develop new products. The center includes facilities where workers will conduct taste tests and evaluate the properties of new items. The ninth floor center will be a hub for development of North American products. It marks the first time candy production has happened in the building since Marshall Field’s and its Frango mints moved out in 1999.

Also, the most recent contract offer by Stellantis to the United Auto Workers includes a plan to repurpose the company’s Belvidere plant into a parts hub. Listen for more below: