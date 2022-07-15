Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Italian candy maker Ferrero is further expanding its footprint in Illinois. The company, whose brands include Nutella, Tic Tac, Ferrero Rocher, and Kinder plans to open an innovation facility in the Marshall Field building in the Loop. The 45,000-square-foot facility on the 8th and 9th floors will open next year with 170 employees who’ll research and develop new candies and sweets.

Also, inflation could be good for Oak Brook-based TreeHouse Foods, the largest manufacturer of private label food products in North America. Listen for more below: