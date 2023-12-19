Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The Federal Aviation Administration is moving its regional headquarters. Crain’s reports the FAA has signed a lease in Rosemont and will move its regional operations there from Des Plaines. The lease covers 108,000 square feet at 9600 W. Bryn Mawr in Rosemont. The regional office will move to Rosemont in 2026. The report says the space is about 42% smaller than its current home in Des Plaines.

Also, there’s merger and acquisition news involving food processing and commodities trading giant Archer-Daniels-Midland. Listen for more below: