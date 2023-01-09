John Deere equipment is on display at the Farm Progress Show on Aug. 31, 2015 in Decatur, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Farmers have signed a memorandum of understanding with Moline-based Deere & Company that will allow them to repair their own equipment. The American Farm Bureau Federation says the deal resolves a long-running dispute between the company and a key group of its customers. Among other things, it’ll give farmers access to diagnostic and repair codes, manuals and product guides. The deal also allows farmers to buy tools directly from Deere.

Also, Chicago-based Protein Bar & Kitchen is preparing to expand outside of the city with a new location set for O'Hare Airport.