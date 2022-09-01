Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

ExteNet Systems, a provider of wireless networks, is moving its headquarters from Lisle to Frisco, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. The company employs about 350 people, including 120 in Lisle. Several of ExteNet’s biggest clients are in Texas, including stadiums used by the Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs

Also, Chicago home prices jumped 13.1% in June compared with June of 2021. New data from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller shows a fifth month of nearly 13% increases for home prices. Listen for more below: