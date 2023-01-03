Downtown skyline along the shore of Lake Michigan is seen Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The parent company of ComEd, Exelon, will keep its corporate headquarters in Chicago. Crain’s reports the company’s new CEO, Calvin Butler, has made the pledge as he prepares to take the reins. There’d been some question about the HQ location because Butler has been based in Baltimore.

Also, three months after a call for proposals from Chicago City Hall, developers have pitched nearly $1.2 billion worth of residential conversions for LaSalle Street. Listen for more below: