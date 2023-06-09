In this May 31, 2014 photo, a woman holds a coffee drink outside a Starbucks in Chicago (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Another Chicago-area Starbucks has unionized. It’s the 18th store in Illinois to a vote affirmatively for collective bargaining. The newest store to unionize is the Evanston Starbucks at 1734 Sherman Avenue. Workers selected Starbucks Workers United with a vote of 12-4. It’s the second Starbucks in Evanston to unionize. 300 Starbucks stores have voted in favor of collective bargaining nationwide.

Also, weeks after announcing they wouldn't accept new homeowners policies in California, two Illinois insurance companies have announced major rate hikes for the Golden State.