Through a window, a silhouette of a traveler is seen as he waits inside the Greyhound Bus terminal in Chicago. (Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

The downtown Chicago Greyhound bus station is up for sale. Crain’s reports the lot could be a prime location for a new high-rise project. The bus depot is located at 630 W. Harrison on about 88,000 square feet. The report says the site could accommodate a development with two towers. Experts say the property should sell for $20 million to $25 million. Greyhound still operates the station under a lease agreement that’s set to expire in a couple of years.

