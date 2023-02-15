Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.
The downtown Chicago Greyhound bus station is up for sale. Crain’s reports the lot could be a prime location for a new high-rise project. The bus depot is located at 630 W. Harrison on about 88,000 square feet. The report says the site could accommodate a development with two towers. Experts say the property should sell for $20 million to $25 million. Greyhound still operates the station under a lease agreement that’s set to expire in a couple of years.
Also, University of Chicago Medicine says the price tag for its planned Hyde Park cancer center has gone up. Listen for more below: