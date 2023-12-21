Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Dom’s Kitchen & Market is planning its first suburban store in Vernon Hills. Crains reports, the new Dom’s will be located near the Hawthorn shopping center. It is one of three future stores planned, including Chicago’s River North and Fulton Market. Dom’s already has stores in Old Town and Lincoln Park. It launched in 2021. It’s the brainchild of Mariano’s founder Bob Mariano and several executives involved in the old Dominick’s chain.

Also, AAR, the suburban aircraft parts and maintenance provider, is buying a competitor based in Pennsylvania. Listen for more below: