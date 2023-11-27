Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Two Chicago grocers are merging. Dom’s Kitchen & Market and Foxtrot will combine after agreeing to an all-stock merger. Crain’s reports the brands will fall under a new entity called Outfox Hospitality with the Foxtrot CEO taking control of the combined company. Both brand names will be retained but the online ordering apps and rewards programs will be combined later. A sale of the new company isn’t out of the question sometime in the future.

The combined companies will see expansion of prepared foods, of private label items, and a renewed focus on the cafe and coffee business.