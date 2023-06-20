Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago is one of the cities where Domino’s Pizza is launching a new service called Pinpoint Delivery. The new technology allows customers to get a pizza delivery nearly anywhere, including places like Grant Park or North Avenue Beach. Customers use the Domino’s app to drop a pin on a map to get pizza delivered to that location. The company says it’s the first quick-service restaurant brand in the U.S. to deliver food to customers with the drop of a pin.

Also, Rivian Automotive says it will incorporate Tesla’s electric vehicle charging system into future vehicles. Listen for more below: