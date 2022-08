Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Discover Financial Services is hiring tech talent for its downtown Chicago office. The River Woods based company plans to hire 150 new graduates within a year for data and analytics jobs. The first 75 will start on Monday according to Crain’s.

Also, Old Orchard is losing one of its anchor tenants, as Bloomingdale’s will close its big store in the Skokie mall. Listen for more below: