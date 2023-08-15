In this Jan. 21, 2015, file photo, a sign for Discover is displayed in the window of a New York business. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Riverwoods-based Discover Financial Services is looking for a new CEO. Current boss Roger Hochschild is stepping down effective immediately. He and the board concluded a change in leadership was needed. Discover has been struggling with regulatory compliance issues. Hochschild has been CEO since 2018. His ties to the company go back to 1998.

Also, Chicago-based Kemper is exiting its preferred home and auto insurance business. Listen for more below: