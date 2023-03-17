Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

You’ll be able to have a bite to eat again after checking out Monet and van Gogh at the Art Institute of Chicago. Dining options are reopening. Boka Restaurant Group and Levy will oversee food and beverages. Crain’s reports they’ll debut new menus at three dining areas at the Art Institute, including The Market, the Modern Cafe and the Member Bar. The service will begin March 23 after being closed for three years because of the COVID pandemic. The Art Institute has spruced up its dining areas during the down time.

Also, there’s more unrest among franchisees of McDonald’s. Listen for more below: