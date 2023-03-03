Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A group of developers has unveiled plans to turn LaSalle Street office buildings into apartments as part of Chicago’s LaSalle Street Reimagined initiative. Five teams of developers are vying for taxpayer help to revitalize the Loop corridor. Crain’s says say they presented their plans last night for six different projects worth about $1.1 billion, including 2,100 residential units. The City of Chicago is offering subsidies to turn vacant offices into apartments. One project at 30 N. LaSalle would include 432 units. One at 208 S. LaSalle would include 280 units. 135 S. LaSalle would include 430 units. 111 W. Monroe would see 349 units. All of the projects set aside so-called affordable housing as well.

Also, a new state of the art biomedical research hub is coming to Chicago. Listen for more below: