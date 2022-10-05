Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Delta Airlines has set Oct. 12 as moving day from its longtime home in O’Hare Airport’s Terminal 2 to newly renovated gates in Terminal 5. Delta’s move is the next step in the $1 billion expansion and renovation of Terminal 5. The airline will utilize gates M2 to M11 in the western concourse of Terminal 5. Its eight gates in Concourse E at Terminal 2 will be reallocated to United Airlines.

Also, United Airlines is preparing to restart flights to Hong Kong as international pandemic restrictions end. Listen for more below: