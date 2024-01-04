Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Deerfield-based Walgreens reported earnings today and cut its quarterly dividend by nearly 50%. Shares fell 10% after the news and were still down about 7.5% at midday. The drug store chain is trying to improve its cash flow and has been cutting costs. Walgreens stock has dropped almost 40% over the last year as the company tries to expand its health care services business. It’s laid off about 20% of its staff.

Also, consumers are buying less packaged foods and that’s cutting into the bottom line at Conagra Brands. Listen for more below: