Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Baxter International will restructure the company with a spin-off of one of its divisions and the resignation of a top executive. The Deerfield-based medical products company is spinning off its kidney care business into a separate publicly trading company. That move is expected to happen in the next year to 18 months.

Also, a CNBC analysis says an income of $52,000 to $156,000 would put you in Chicago’s middle class. Listen for more below: