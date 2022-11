A John Deere combine is displayed January 13, 2002 outside the John Deere Harvester Works facility. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Dave Schwan has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Deere and Company in Moline, IL will enter a partnership with Advantage Capital’s Empower The Change growth fund. It provides entrepreneurs of color access to capital for business growth.

Also, True Value has acquired the brand trademark rights from Agway Farm and Home Supply. Listen for more below: