Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Deere & Co. has forecast a smaller-than-expected profit next year and that’s sending its shares lower. Deere expects demand for equipment will slow next year, as farmers, dealing with declining crop prices, grow more reluctant to buy new tractors for planting and harvesting. The company reported earnings that beat estimates but its full-year outlook came in below estimates. Deere shares dropped as much as 6.7% earlier and were down about 4% at midday.

Also, United Airlines could soon allow third party brands to use passenger data to serve targeted advertisements to its customers. Listen for more below: