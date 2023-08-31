Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

New data shows a big jump in job cuts across the country and in the Chicago area. Challenger, Gray and Christmas says nearly 75,000 jobs were eliminated in August, 267% higher than the same time last year. In Illinois, there were more than 1,700 layoffs in August, 276% over last year at this time. So far this year, 18,000 jobs have been cut in Illinois. At the same time a year ago, that number was only 4,800. Technology, retail and health care sectors saw the most job cuts.

Also, more bank layoffs are coming to the Chicago market. Listen for more below: